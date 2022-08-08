| Cwg 2022 Australia Beat India By 9 Runs To Win Maiden Gold Medal In Womens Cricket

CWG 2022: Australia beat India by 9 runs to win maiden gold medal in women’s cricket

By PTI Published: Published Date - 12:55 AM, Mon - 8 August 22

Birmingham: World champions Australia beat India by nine runs in a thriller to win the gold medal in the women’s cricket event at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Batting first, Australia scored 161 for 8 in 20 overs with Beth Mooney scoring 61 off 41 balls while Renuka Singh taking 2 for 25.

In reply, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 65 off 43 balls but India’s lower-order caved in meekly to get all out for 152 in 19.3 overs.

The Southern Stars took the last five wickets for 13 runs. Spinner Ashleigh Gardner was the most successful bowler with 3 for 16.

Brief Scores:

Australia 161/8 (Beth Mooney 61, Renuka Singh 2/25, Sneh Rana 2/38).

India: 152 in 19.3 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Ashleigh Gardner 3/16). PTI KHS KHS ATK