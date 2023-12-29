Cyber criminals loot more than Rs 9 crore in Khammam in 2023

Number of road accidents in Khammam increased by 11 percent as 589 road accidents took place killing 233 persons and 648 people were injured

Khammam: There has been a decrease in theft and cheating cases while cyber crimes, atrocities against women and SC/STs increased in Khammam police commissionerate limits in 2023.

As many as 595 thefts were registered last year and 466 this year while 35 percent of the lost property was recovered. 211 cases of cheating were registered last year and 187 cases this year. In 41 ganja cases 86 people were arrested and 872 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.30 crore was seized.

Cyber crimes were increased by 6 percent this year. Cyber criminals looted more than Rs 9 crore through online fraud and 1332 complaints registered in cyber crime. Number of road accidents increased by 11 percent as 589 road accidents took place killing 233 persons and 648 people were injured.

Overall kidnapping cases increased by six percent as 45 cases reported this year. Overall enforcement was increased by 271 percent due to the efforts at police station level and also by the Taskforce and special wings. Overall conviction rate decreased by 30 percent.

The district police have worked hard to maintain law and order with an effective strategy. In order not to prevent road accidents, defects have been rectified at block spots and signal lights, barricades and signboards with radium stickers were used.

The district police organised a mega job fair for unemployed youth and 8200 youths were provided jobs in 150 companies. Similarly, 500 eligible youths were given special training with the help of experienced faculties to attend competitive exams.

During the year, Raghunadhapalem, Madhira Rural, Kallur, Cyber Crime Police Station and Children Awareness Traffic Park were constructed, said a statement from the police here on Friday.