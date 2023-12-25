Ponguleti, Tummala join Christmas celebrations in Khammam

Minister T Nageswara Rao speaking at Christmas celebrations at CSI Church in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao attended Christmas celebrations at different churches and offered special prayers.

Minister Nageswara Rao joined the late night Christmas celebrations at RCM Church at Wyra road where the priests G Suresh Kumar and Bala Joji prayed for the minister. Early in the morning on Monday he along with Srinivas Reddy attended the celebrations at CSI Church at Church Compound area in the city.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said Christmas was a festival celebrated all over the world in a grand manner. They extended Christmas greetings to Christians in erstwhile Khammam district and wished the people in Telangana to live peacefully upholding religious harmony.

Later in the day, Nageswara Rao performed special poojas at the MLA’s camp office at VDO’s Colony in the city. Speaking to the media he said the Congress government was established in the State under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and with the blessing of Sonia Gandhi.

He thanked the voters in Khammam for electing him as the MLA and assured to implement all the six guarantees which Congress party made to the people in the State. Steps would be taken to develop a peaceful and progressive Khammam.

Christmas celebrations were conducted all over erstwhile Khammam district with religious fervour. The Christians attended late night prayer services at beautifully decorated churches in Khammam and Kothagudem districts.