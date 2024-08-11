Cyber fraudsters swindle Mancherial man of Rs.88,000

Luxettipet Inspector Allam Narender said the fraudsters sent a link to the victim’s mobile phone on instant messaging application Telegram, asking him to claim Rs.900 by opening the link.

Representational Image

Mancherial: Cyber fraudsters siphoned off Rs 88,000 from the bank account of a person at Kottur village in Luxettipet mandal under the guise of a cash prize on Sunday.

The fraudsters transferred the funds to win his trust. They then extracted Rs.88,807 in a phased manner from the victim.

The victim approached the police when he did not receive prize.

A case was registered and investigations were taken up. Police advised the public to call toll free number 1903 to report cyber frauds.