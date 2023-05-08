Cyber Talk: Beware of parcel scams

These scams are common, especially during holidays or periods of high online shopping activity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Fake parcel scams are a type of fraud in which scammers send fake messages, emails, or phone calls pretending to be a legitimate delivery company or postal service, informing the recipient that they have a package waiting for them, and asking them to pay a fee or provide personal information to retrieve it.

These scams are becoming increasingly common, especially during holiday seasons or periods of high online shopping activity. To avoid falling victim to a fake parcel scam, it is important to be vigilant and follow these tips:

Be wary of unexpected or unsolicited messages claiming to be from a delivery company or postal service.

Verify the authenticity of the message by checking the sender’s email address or phone number, or by calling the delivery company directly using a phone number from a trusted source, such as their official website.

Few modus operandi of fake courier scams

* Scammers will send a message or email notifying the recipient that they have a delivery pending and ask them to click on a link or download an attachment to track the package. The link or attachment often contains malware that can compromise the victim’s device and steal personal information.

* Scammers may contact the victim and claim that a package is being held at customs or requires additional clearance fees to be paid before it can be delivered.

* Scammers may use phishing tactics to obtain personal information or login credentials from the victim.

* Some scammers directly call the victims and inform them they have found drugs and weapons seized by a courier that was supposed to be delivered to them. If the victim claims he has been accused of false allegations, the scammers then ask for bank or income tax-related information, etc., to validate their claims.

* Another pattern by scammers is they approach the neighbours of the customers who are their target and ask for them to call the person and ask for OTP, thereby stealing money with the help of OTP.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, it is important to be vigilant and verify the authenticity of any messages or emails claiming to be from parcel or other delivery companies.

Here are some tips to avoid falling for fake parcel or courier scams:

* Beware of unsolicited messages: Scammers often send unsolicited emails, text messages, or social media messages claiming to be from courier companies or another delivery company.

* Verify the source: Check the sender’s email address or phone number. Scammers often use fake or modified email addresses that resemble the real ones.

* Don’t click on links or download attachments: Scammers may include links to fake websites or attachments that contain malware.

* Courier companies will never ask you to provide personal or financial information via email or text message.

* If you receive a message claiming that you have a package waiting for you, check the tracking number to ensure that it is real.

* If you are making a purchase online, use a secure payment method like UPI or a credit card. Never send money via wire transfer or gift cards, as these are often untraceable and cannot be recovered if lost to a scam.

* Make sure to open the delivery package before paying the money and confirming the delivery.

* Try to pay online using verified platforms to avoid scanning the QR codes on payment on delivery.

If you are a victim of cybercrime, call on toll-free number 1930 , Citizen Financial Fraud Management Systems, or register a complaint at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in