Cyber Talk: Know all about VPNs

VPNs use encryption and other security protocols to protect data, provide privacy to users

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:55 AM, Tue - 2 May 23

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a technology that allows users to securely access the internet or a private network from a remote location. VPNs use encryption and other security protocols to protect data and provide privacy and anonymity to users. VPN’s has to offer many advantages, but they also have many disadvantages that we all should be aware of.

Advantages of VPNs

* VPNs allow users to browse internet or access a private network without revealing their IP address or location. This makes it harder for third parties to track or monitor user activities.

* VPNs use encryption and other security protocols to protect data and prevent unauthorized access. This is especially important when using public Wi-Fi networks, which are often vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

* VPNs can be used to bypass geo-restrictions and access content that may be blocked in certain regions or countries. This is useful for users who want to access websites, streaming services, or online content that is not available in their country.

Disadvantages of VPNs: –



* VPNs can slow down internet speed due to the encryption and additional security protocols used.

* While some VPNs are free, many charge a subscription fee.

* Users must trust their VPN provider to protect their data and maintain their privacy.

* Some websites or services may not work properly when accessed through a VPN

* VPN providers can exploit user data, and they collect and sell it to third parties.

* They bombard users with advertisements or redirect them to other sites.

* VPN can install malicious software and later solicit money for removal of malwares.

* VPN can steal user bandwidth and sell to third parties

Why scammers use VPNs

* Scammers can use VPN to set up fake websites/emails that look like legitimate companies or institutions to send phishing emails/ messages to unsuspecting individuals.

* Scammers can employ VPN to create fake investment schemes that promise high returns.

* Scammers can use VPN to mask their location and pose as legitimate tech support agents from well-known companies. They can then contact individuals and convince them to download remote access software, which allows the scammers to take control of their computer.

* Scammers will be involved in blackmail scams (a) steal sensitive information like personal photos or videos. (b) Threatening with false allegations and then threaten to publish them online unless the victim pays a ransom

VPN law in India

In 2023, the use of VPNs in India is legal, but subject to certain restrictions. The government has issued guidelines for the use of VPNs by individuals and businesses. These guidelines require VPN service providers to register with the government and comply with certain data retention and sharing requirements. It is important to note that while the use of VPNs is legal in India, the government may act against individuals and businesses who use VPNs to engage in illegal activities or to circumvent censorship.

The Government of India will have the right to request the VPN service providers to reveal (a) the validated name, e-mail, and contact number of the subscriber (b) the Period of purchase (c) IP address allotted (d) the Purpose of using the VPN. Therefore, it is important for individuals and businesses to use VPNs responsibly and in compliance with the law to safeguard victims from being scammed and harassed by people who are hiding behind the VPS.

VPN Safety Tips

(a) Use a reputable VPN provider (b) strong complex password (c) Enable two-factor authentication. (d) Check for leaks (e) Avoid free VPNs (f) Never use public WIFI (g) Keep all your software’s up to date.