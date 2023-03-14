Cyber Talk: Demystifying social media followers

Superstars, influencers buy fake likes and followers to catch the attention of businesses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: The internet has become the new first impression where the success and popularity of people and brands are measured by their number of likes, comments and reviews. Apart from superstars, social media influencers also have a large fan base.

These influencers are compensated by brands to promote their services, aimed at convincing them to purchase. Superstars and influencers also purchase fake likes and followers in order to catch the attention of businesses that manage brand endorsements.

The fake or impersonating social media influencers, who have more followers, repeatedly (a) write negative articles and reviews to defame others (b) post fake images (often referred to as clickbait) to increase view count (c) create paid promotional content and recommend not only brands but also recommend you buy fake products or invest in fake opportunities.

How to get a larger follower base

— Creating engaging content is one of the most important tactics to get more followers. Your content should be relevant, informative, entertaining, visually appealing, and must contain high-quality images, videos and infographics.

— Using current, related popular and trending hashtags can help your content reach a wider audience and increase visibility.

— Regularly posting helps keep your audience engaged and interested in your content. create a schedule that works for you and post it regularly as per the schedule.

— Engage with the audience by responding to comments and messages, asking for their opinions and starting conversations, which helps build relationships and loyalty.

— Collaborating with other brands or influencers that share your values and target audience can help you reach new audiences and increase your following.

— Running relevant contests and valuable giveaways can attract new followers and increase engagement.

— Promote your social media accounts on your website, email signature, business cards and other marketing materials.

What are bots (fake followers)

— Bots or fake followers are automated accounts (not real people) that are created to follow, interact and mimic human behaviour with social media accounts in an attempt to artificially inflate follower counts, engagement rates or other metrics.

— They are typically created to manipulate follower counts, likes, and comments to make an account appear more popular or influential. These bots can be purchased from third-party providers or created using software tools that automate the process of creating fake accounts.

— While bots or fake followers may help increase follower counts or engagement rates, they are generally considered unethical and can damage a brand’s reputation in the long run.

How to identify bots

Identifying bots among social media followers can be challenging but there are a few indicators that can help you distinguish them from real users:

— Bot accounts often have incomplete or empty profile information such as a missing profile picture, bio or location.

— Bots tend to post irrelevant or generic content. For instance, they may post random phrases or emojis in response to a post, or they may leave spammy comments with unrelated websites.

— Bots tend to follow a large number of accounts but have very few followers themselves. This high follower-to-following ratio is a common indicator of a bot account.

— Such accounts often have similar usernames with numbers or underscores and may use the same profile picture.

— Bot accounts don’t typically engage with other users on social media, such as liking or commenting on posts.

— If an account has a sudden surge in followers that seems too good to be true, it’s possible that these new followers are bots.

Reporting fake or impersonating accounts



To prevent fake accounts from accessing your data, you can even block or report to social media platforms.

— https://www.facebook.com/help/306643639690823

— https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/platform-manipulation

—https://www.linkedin.com/help/linkedin/answer/a1338436/report-fake-profiles?lang=en

— https://help.instagram.com/446663175382270