Cyber Talk: Know how to raise complaints regarding online transactions

Here is a lowdown on the procedure and customer-care numbers you should keep handy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Tue - 14 February 23

With online financial fraud becoming more common, people need to up their guard against cyber crooks.

The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) is a platform for citizens to report financial cyber fraud in India. The platform’s goal is to provide citizens with a convenient and secure way to report and manage incidents of financial cyber fraud.

It is a central repository of financial cyber-fraud incidents, which enables citizens to report incidents, track their status and receive updates from law enforcement agencies.

The platform enables individuals to upload relevant documents and evidence related to the fraud, and provides information and guidance on how to prevent financial cyber fraud.

The report from the individuals is forwarded to the relevant law enforcement agency for investigation and also sent to the banking authorities for appropriate action.

If the victim’s money is still available in the fraudster’s account, the bank puts it on hold. Subsequently, the complainant has to appear in court formally, and then the money is transferred to the victim’s account.

Step-by-step process of reporting online financial crime on CFCFRMS

* Call toll-free number 1930 immediately (within 1-2 hours)

* Alternatively, log on to https://cybercrime.gov.in and raise a complaint

* Provide account number, wallet, UPI, transaction ID, date, debit/credit card numbers, etc.

* Convert the acknowledgement number into FIR by visiting the nearest police station

* If the victim’s money is still available in the fraudster’s account, the bank puts it on hold

* After the legal court process, money will be transferred to the complainant’s account

RBI’s One Nation One Ombudsman Scheme

The One Nation One Ombudsman Scheme was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide a centralised platform for addressing complaints related to digital transactions. Under the scheme, a designated Ombudsman would be appointed by the apex bank in every State to receive and resolve complaints from consumers. The Ombudsman would have the power to receive complaints, investigate the matter and award compensation to the affected consumers in cases where the complaint is found to be justified.

The scheme is aimed at improving customer experience, increasing consumer confidence in digital transactions and providing a simple and accessible platform to resolve issues through service providers Paytm, Google Pay, Phone Pay, etc.

* Call toll-free number: 114448.

* Log on to https://cms.rbi.org.in and raise complaint.

* Email your complaint to CRPC@rbi.org.in. Attach bank statement, transaction screenshots, UPI app

transaction screenshots, phone numbers of sent and received.

* Ticket gets escalated to the concerned banks, wallets, merchants, etc.

* If the victim’s money is still available, the bank puts it on hold and transfers it to the complainant’s account.

UPI dispute redressal mechanism by National Payments Corporation of India

Every end-user customer can raise a complaint with respect to a UPI transaction on the PSP App (Payment Service Providers)/TPAP App (Third Party Application Providers). The NPCI portal is: https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/upi/dispute-redressal-mechanism.

Requests can be raised for the following reasons only:

–Amount debited but not credited to beneficiary

–Transaction failed but amount debited

–Incorrectly transferred to another account

–Transaction time out but amount debited in account

–Fraudulent transaction

–Transaction pending

–Transaction not permitted

–Transaction declined

–Threshold exceeded

UPI service providers’ customer-care numbers

Paytm: 0120-38883888

Google Pay: 1-800-419-0157

PhonePe: 080-68727374 / 022-68727374

BHIM UPI: 1800-120-1740