Cyber Talk: Don’t get tricked by Fake DP!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Tue - 23 May 23

A display picture, also commonly referred to as a profile picture or avatar, is an image that represents a user’s identity on different social media platforms.

It is the image that appears next to a user’s name whenever they post, comment, or engage with content on the platform. It serves as a visual identifier and helps others recognise and associate content or interactions with a specific user.

Display pictures can convey personality, professionalism, interests, or branding depending on the purpose and context of the social media platform. You have to choose wisely and present yourself in a way that aligns with your goals and desired image.

You can be prone to social engineering scams via profiles with fake display pictures, so it’s highly recommended that you always research and verify the legitimacy of profiles and claims through trusted sources before making any final decisions.

Few frauds around display picture

* Extortion with Morphed Profile Pictures – Scammers obtain WhatsApp profile picture of a victim’s loved ones and manipulate them to create a compromising image. The victim, fearing embarrassment, may feel compelled to pay to prevent the image from being shared.

* Fake Gift Vouchers from CEO Profiles – Scammers create fake WhatsApp profiles using DPs resembling CEOs/ higher-ranking officials to send messages claiming and offering gift vouchers, such as Apple gift vouchers, to be shared with colleagues.

* Matrimonial Scams – DPs of attractive individuals on matrimonial websites used to create fake profiles and engage in conversations with potential bride/ grooms later to ask for money.

* Social Media Lottery Scams – Scammers use DPs displays of famous personalities or wealthy individuals to claim that the victim has won a lottery or prize and ask for personal information, fees, or taxes to release the winnings.

*Fundraising Scams – Scammers create profiles with sympathetic display pictures to claim that they are in need of financial assistance for medical treatments, education, or social causes.

* Investment/ Ponzi Schemes – Scammers create profiles with DPs of successful investors/ financial experts to gain credibility and offer fake investment opportunities with false promises of high returns.

Securing Display Pictures on Social Platforms



* Adjust Privacy Settings – Review the privacy settings and ensure that your display picture is only visible to the desired audience.

* Watermark or Overlay – Consider adding a watermark or overlay to your display picture as it makes it more difficult for someone to pass off the picture as their own and avoid using personal photos.

* Be Mindful of Content – Avoid sharing sensitive or compromising images that could harm your reputation in the future.

* Enable Two-Factor Authentication – Implement two-factor authentication (2FA) on your social media accounts, as it restricts unauthorised access.

* Report Misuse – If you come across instances of someone using your display picture without permission, report it to the social media platform.

* Regularly update DP – Consider updating your display picture regularly, it prevents scammers from using outdated images and reduces the risk of your picture being misused.

Reporting misuse of Display Picture on Social Media

* Facebook: Click on the three-dot menu (…) on their profile ->; Find Support or Report Profile” option ->; Follow the instructions to report the issue.

* Instagram: Go to the profile of the account misusing your display picture ->;Tap on the three-dot menu (…) at the top right ->; Choose the “Report” option ->; Follow the instructions to report the issue.

* Twitter: Visit the profile of the account misusing your display picture ->; Tap on the three-dot menu (More) located at the top right ->; select the “Report” option ->; Follow the instructions to report the account.

* LinkedIn Go to the profile of the account misusing your display picture ->; Click on the three-dot menu (More) located at the top right ->; select the “Report/Block” option ->; Follow the instructions to report the account.

* WhatsApp: Open the WhatsApp chat with the person misusing your display picture ->; Tap on the three-dot menu (More options) at the top right ->; select “Report” ->; Follow the instructions to report the account.