Cyber Talk: ChatGPT plays vital role in cybersecurity

It can help detect and prevent cyberattacks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Tue - 24 January 23

ChatGPT is a type of language model that utilises advanced machine-learning techniques to understand and generate human-like text. It is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture and has been trained on a large dataset of conversational text. ChatGPT is designed to be fine-tuned for a variety of conversational AI tasks, such as question answering, dialogue generation, and text completion. This allows it to understand the context and generate responses that are more natural and human-like. ChatGPT is a powerful tool for creating conversational AI systems, as it can be easily integrated into existing applications and platforms. It is important to note that ChatGPT is a neutral tool and can be used for both legitimate and malicious purpose. It’s up to the user and how they use it.

Use-case in using ChatGPT:

We can log on to ChatGPT and we can type in, give me a 750-word video script on what ChatGPT can do in Cyber Security without plagiarism. I can take that script and load it into another site which can give me a realistic voiceover, then we can put it into another site and say give me video roll (deep fake) and then we have a video that we can load into YouTube, that’s it.

ChatGPT in Cybersecurity:

ChatGPT (AI) has become an important tool in cybersecurity. AI-based systems can help detect and prevent cyber attacks by analysing large amounts of data, identifying patterns and anomalies, and making predictions about potential threats. AI-based systems can quickly and accurately identify the scope and nature of a cyber attack, and can automatically respond by shutting down affected systems, quarantining compromised data, and alerting security teams. AI also plays a crucial role in threat intelligence by analysing data from various sources to identify emerging threats and potential attack vectors.

Disadvantages –

* As ChatGPT can generate highly coherent and contextually appropriate text, it can be used to generate malicious code that is difficult to detect.

* The ChatGPT could be used to write highly convincing phishing emails, making it difficult to detect and prevent phishing attacks.

* Since ChatGPT is a publicly available tool, anyone (non-technical persons) can use it to generate malicious text.

* Accessibility of ChatGPT to script kiddies, individuals who use pre-existing scripts or tools to carry out cyberattacks without a deep understanding of the underlying technology, enables them to generate malicious code, increasing the number of cyberattacks.

Advantages:

* Assist in identifying and assessing potential risks by analysing network logs and security alerts, to identify patterns and anomalies.

* Generate mitigation plans by providing automated responses (recommendations) to identified risks.

* Comply with regulations by generating compliance reports and identify compliance violations.

* Monitor potential risks in real-time by analysing network traffic, log files, and security alerts.

* Understanding business processes and the impact of a potential cyber incident on operations and revenue.

* Assist in communicating risks and risk management decisions to employees and investors

Conclusion:

It’s important to note that AI is not a silver bullet for cybersecurity and it’s vital to have a multi-layered approach including AI, regular updates and patches, awareness and incident response planning and against cyber threats. By automating certain processes and analysing large amounts of data, AI-based systems can help to detect and prevent cyberattacks, as well as enhance incident response and threat intelligence capabilities.