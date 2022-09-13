Cyber Talk: Watch out! scammers using fake profiles on LinkedIn

Never share details of your cash cards, OTPs and scan QR codes to receive money on any networking platform.

LinkedIn could also be an area to connect with people in your career field and grow your network, but before accepting every request that comes in your way, checking the profile or details is the right approach, since the platform has attracted scammers as well.

LinkedIn scams have grown quite popular and in most cases are because of the trust associated with users being professionals.

Modus operandi

Scammers create fake profiles and try to make profiles look legitimate. Below are common LinkedIn scams you need to keep in mind when seeking a job.

• Advance fee fraud: These scams usually request a small fee upfront and claim that you will receive a large sum of money in return. You may also be asked to provide your bank account details and credit card numbers along with CVV numbers and OTPs, and sometimes you may be asked to scan the QR code in order to receive the money.

• Job scam: These scams typically involve people pretending to be recruiters or placement agencies offering jobs, especially IT-related fresher jobs. Most of these fake profiles offer you backdoor jobs and work-from-home option with no background required. For the offer to be released, they ask you for funds on various pretexts. Most scammers are organised and have either an insider in the companies where they announce jobs or spoof emails and office phone numbers of legitimate companies.

• Dating and romance scam: These scams come from fraudsters who contact you, expressing interest in an intimate relationship. They usually comment on your profile picture and request to be contacted. Most of these dating and romance scams might lead to sextortion scams.

• Spoofing and phishing scam: Spoofing is when someone disguises an email address, phone number, or website URL. These scams are designed to trap you into giving information to criminals. Scammers use this technique, offering fake awards, publishing on the front page of a reputed magazine and offering membership in reputed associations.

• Tech support: Employing scammers as tech support executives offering premium LinkedIn free offers or mimicking a reputed brand as customer support. Most of these websites that scammers are associated with are not affiliated with LinkedIn. Short links are sent by scammers with those links leading to malware or key-logger getting installed on your computer and later, to ransomware.

Signs of fake profiles on LinkedIn

When you get a request on LinkedIn from an unknown person, check their profile before you connect. Spam and fake accounts on LinkedIn are usually pretty easy to spot. You can visibly see patterns and signs that are common among these fake LinkedIn profiles. Below are a few signs:

• They don’t have a profile picture or their picture is inferior

• They do not have an official email address

• Their profile contains errors in grammar and spelling

• Their profile is incomplete, lacking personal information

• Have generic statements lacking specificity in summary and experience sections

• Contact list does not appear to be empty as if they sent you a link or business proposal

• They have gaps in work history

• They do not interact with people on their profile

• Cross-check the complete profile before connecting with LIONs (LinkedIn Open Networkers)

• Check email headers and confirm the email is not spoofed before you make private conversations from any LinkedIn Connect

Privacy and security tips on LinkedIn

• Change your LinkedIn password every month

• Limit contact information on your profile. Avoid putting your email address, home address or phone number in profile summary

• Browse profiles in private and semi-private mode: https://www.linkedin.com/help/linkedin/answer/a567226/browsing-profiles-in-private-and-semi-private-mode? lang=en

• Examine and set up privacy settings on your profile using the URL: https://www.linkedin.com/mypreferences/d/categories/account

• Enable two-factor authentication for your account

• Never click on short links without verifying; Use https://www.isitphishing.org

• Report inappropriate content, messages, profiles and groups, on the below URL: https://www.linkedin.com/help/linkedin/answer/14z6

Reporting a cybercrime

• Report a scam on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/help/linkedin/ask/TS-RPS

• Register a complaint on https://cybercrime.gov.in/ or else reach out to nearby police stations to complain. Alternatively call Helpline 1930, which is manned and operated by the respective State Police officers