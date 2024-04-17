Cognizant named top employer in India by LinkedIn

"This accolade mirrors the vibrant energy and relentless pursuit of excellence by our associates who are at the heart of Cognizant's success,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 April 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: Global IT firm Cognizant has secured third rak among 25 large companies in the prestigious LinkedIn Top Companies 2024 list.

The recognition acknowledges Cognizant’s commitment to prioritizing associate experience, advancing skilling, facilitating career growth, and championing gender diversity, alongside its large employee presence across the country, a statement from the IT firm on Wednesday said.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to create an unparalleled employee experience where every voice matters, every individual thrives, and our teams across India are empowered with opportunities for skilling, growth and innovation. Together, we are not merely shaping careers; we are shaping the future.”

LinkedIn ranks the top 25 companies in India based on eight pillars of career progression: Ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country.

Last year, 90 perent of Cognizant’s global workforce participated in skill enhancement initiatives, with 270,000 associates acquiring new skills and proficiencies, with 88,000 completing AI and Generative AI courses.

Additionally, the company implemented career growth programs and promoted nearly 30,000 employees across various roles.