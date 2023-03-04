Cyberabad cops check 31 farm houses, finds illegal activities in three

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team checked 31 farm houses on Friday night and found illegal activities being carried out in three farm houses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team checked 31 farm houses on Friday night and found illegal activities being carried out in three farm houses

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team checked 31 farm houses on Friday night and found illegal activities being carried out in three farm houses. The police seized liquor, hookah pots and other related material from the three places.

The police booked different cases against D Gurunandam, Sri Ram, Sudhakar Rao, Narsimhulu and Gaushan at Moinabad police station for violating the law.

Also Read Chotuppal police nab four ganja smugglers

The police said information about any violations may be shared on Cyberabad police WhatsApp No 94906-17444.