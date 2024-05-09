Lok Sabha poll results to define future of Telangana: Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Stating that the Lok Sabha elections have become a matter of life and death for the people of Telangana, former Minister and BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy reiterated that the safe future of the State was in the hands of the BRS. The Congress and the BJP had come to a tacit understanding to defeat the BRS once again, he said, predicting a double-digit victory for the BRS in the Lok Sabha poll results.

Participating in a Meet the Press programme held by Press Club of Hyderabad in Somajiguda on Thursday, Jagadish Reddy did not mince words while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, dubbing them as “Bade Bhai-Chote Bhai”. He said the duo colluded against the interests of Telangana and asserted that only the BRS could safeguard the rights of the people in the State.

“The Congress and the BJP are intimidated by the public’s response to BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s bus tour. So they have joined hands to target him once again, for which there is enough evidence,” he said, pointing to decisions made by the Central government to benefit Revanth Reddy during the recent Assembly elections. He cited the leakage of the experts committee report on the Medigadda barrage without even conducting an in-depth probe as an example.

The former Minister demanded an explanation from Modi regarding his allegations of corruption and collection of “RR Tax” against the Chief Minister, questioning the inaction of Central agencies like the ED and CBI in this regard. Calling attention to the BJP’s plans to divert Godavari River water to Tamil Nadu, he questioned the silence of Revanth Reddy in this regard.

Highlighting the ineffectiveness of Congress and BJP in addressing the concerns of Telangana’s farmers, the BRS MLA said the people of the State were turning towards the BRS for solutions. He ridiculed Revanth Reddy’s claims that the Congress would fulfill its poll promises with the funds from the Centre, stating that the Congress’ false promises have been exposed.