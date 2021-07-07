Cyberabad cops declare Tuesday as Cyber Crimes Awareness Day

Cyberabad Police to reach out to communities to take up awareness programmes

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have decided to dedicate every Tuesday to take up awareness programmes on cybercrimes across the commissionerate.

The unique flagship programme, ‘Cyber Crimes Awareness Day’, was launched on Tuesday by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar at a gated community in Attapur, Rajendranagar. Under this, the police will reach out to communities at various levels like apartments and gated communities and interact with people every Tuesday.

Pointing out at the rise in cybercrimes, Sajjanar said: “Many people are losing their hard-earned money to cyber fraudsters. It is not due to lack of knowledge but common sense.” Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said.

“If anyone notices any suspicious activity or duplication of their accounts, it should be immediately reported to the police. Often suspects were found to set their photos wearing military and police uniforms as profile pictures and post ads on websites to sell things and then cheat the gullible,” Reddy said.

Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar said traditional crime is declining and cybercrime inclining. The money being lost by victims in cybercrimes is more than that in regular crimes, he pointed out.

In all the police stations across Cyberabad, a cyber cell has been formed to deal with cybercrimes. Earlier, people had to reach out to the Cyber Crimes police station at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate Office at Gachibowli.

The Cyberabad Police requested people to report all sorts of cyber frauds online at cybercrimes.gov.in (National Cybercrimes Reporting Portal – NCRP) for quick legal action and also to block the flow of money to the fraudsters after the fraud.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .