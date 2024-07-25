RTC to provide buses to IT companies on hire in Hyderabad

Nodal officers are to be appointed to discuss with the IT firms and gather information on buses needed and the routes. RTC officials intend to collect a monthly rent depending on the distance the buses are run by the IT firms.

By C. Romeo Updated On - 25 July 2024, 04:06 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) which has been running special services to the ever busy IT corridor in the city, is now planning to provide buses to IT firms on monthly rental basis. Apart from metro express, the city ordinary and mini air-conditioning buses will be available for rent on different price range.

Of late, traffic management has become a major concern particularly during the peak hours due to large number of cars hired by the IT firms apart from increasing personal cars plying the IT corridor.

Flagging off the issue, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) had discussions with IT firms and TGSRTC officials and it was felt that traffic snarls could be checked to some extent by running buses to IT companies.

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar also responded positively to this and assured on necessary arrangements to make RTC buses available for rent to the IT firms.

The RTC till now has been plying special buses from different parts of city and metro stations to various offices in the IT corridor and now officials have decided to provide buses on rent to these companies. The issue was explored further at a meeting between TGSRTC officials representatives of software firms and other offices in the IT corridor.

Meanwhile, the IT firms are learnt to have begun the process of collecting details of employees interested in availing bus transportation. The firms were advised to use the RTC buses only to take their employees to the offices and back to their destinations, and not utilise them for any other purposes.