Cyberabad police ban outsiders in Moinabad after Chilkur village tension

Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad Commissioner issued the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 10:07 AM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police clamped orders prohibiting entry of outsiders in Moinabad in view of the tension in the Chilkur village following demolition of a place of prayer on a Monday.

The orders prohibit any gathering of five or more persons, and prohibits people who do not ordinarily reside in the area or do not ordinarily have work in the area from entering the limits of the Moinabad police station. The orders will be in effect from 6 am July 24 (Wednesday) to 11 pm on July 30 (Tuesday).

The Bajrang Dal had given a call for Chalo Moinabad to protest construction of mosque.