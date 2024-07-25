Hyderabad: Cyberabad police hands over 345 lost mobiles to owners

The IT cell and social team of the Cyberabad police with the help of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) traced the mobile phones.
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday handed over 345 mobile phones to the owners who had lost it during their daily chores.
The IT cell and social team of the Cyberabad police with the help of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) traced the mobile phones.
DCP (crimes) K. Narasimha handed over the mobile phones to the owners in presence of ACP (crimes) Kalinga Rao and IT cell inspector, Jagadeeshwar.
Lost or stolen phones worth Rs 21 lakh traced by GRP