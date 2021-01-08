Cyberabad cops spread awareness on social evils

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police’s Jagruthi Kalabrundam conducted an awareness programme at Rajiv Gruhakalpa Colony in Jagadgirigutta here on Friday.

The Kalabrundam team through their performances sought to create awareness among the residents, particularly youngsters and students, on the negative effects of social media, laws, social evils, the role of students, She Teams, drug abuse, cybercrime, online frauds, road accidents, domestic violence, surveillance cameras, eve-teasing, road accidents, child marriages and human trafficking among others. Nearly 500 people attended the programme.

