Cyberabad cops train 34 persons under Saviour initiative

Hyderabad: As part of the Saving Accident Victims on Road (Saviour) initiative, 34 persons were trained in the administration of first-aid by the Cyberabad Police at Kukatpally here on Wednesday.

Traffic officials said every month about 25 to 30 persons die in hospitals while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in road accidents. This stresses the need for basic first aid including the skills and knowledge on how to observe and handle the injured at the accident site.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council SCSC and Care Institute of Health Sciences had started the ‘first responder’ training course involving the field level police personnel and citizens who reside along the accident prone road stretches and locations.

The first batch of training was held recently for 30 persons including highway patrol personnel, staff of petrol pumps, restaurants and security guards in Shadnagar area, while Saturday’s was the tenth batch.

Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar called for more inclusive efforts to improve road safety. Citizens need to come forward and learn scientific methods of helping the accident victims, he said, adding that the training would be a continuous process and thousands of police personnel and citizens would be trained.

