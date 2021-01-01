Cyberabad CP celebrates New Year at old age home

The Commissioner said, “Children should never neglect or abandon their elderly parents. We should remember their sacrifices behind our success.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said he wished to see no old age homes and incident of elderly parents being abandoned in the days to come. Sajjanar along with his wife Anupa V Sajjanar and their daughters Aditi and Niyati ushered in the New Year with the residents of RK’s Mother Teresa Foundation and cut a cake with them.

The Commissioner said, “Children should never neglect or abandon their elderly parents. We should remember their sacrifices behind our success. It is the utmost responsibility of children to take good care of them.”

“My wish has always been to see a society without any old age homes or elderly persons abandoned on road. We all need to strive to make it a reality,” he added. He appreciated the management of RK’s Mother Teresa Foundation which also provides medical treatment to the residents.

