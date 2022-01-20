Cyberabad CP holds review meet on pending cases

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Thursday held a virtual review meeting with officers of the police stations which have highest number of pending cases.

- Advertisement -

The Commissioner reviewed the under investigation pending cases, crime against women, crime against weaker sections, drug related cases among others. He directed officials to prepare a specific plan of action to end the pendency in a time-bound manner by pooling available resources at all levels.

He further said the performance of each police station would be measured on a regular basis to improve the investigation standards. Senior officials took part in the virtual meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .