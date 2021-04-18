Cyberabad CP urges people to donate plasma

Commissioner V C Sajjanar said the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) is deploying volunteers at hospitals for onsite coordination with hospital blood bank staff and donors for ease of process

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, V C Sajjanar appealed to people to come forward and donate plasma to help those suffering from Covid-19.

Sajjanar said the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) is deploying volunteers at hospitals for onsite coordination with hospital blood bank staff and donors for ease of process.

“We have a dedicated control room which works round the clock. During the first Covid-19 wave, around 6,000 plasma donors have donated to 10,000 beneficiaries. In the second wave we facilitated donation of 1400 units and 2400 persons benefitted so far,” Sajjanar said.

Anyone who requires plasma or intend to donate it can register on “donateplasma.scsc.in” or contact Covid Control Room Cyberabad on Ph 9490617440.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .