Cyberabad Police Bharosa Centre plays agony aunt

By C. Romeo Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Bharosa Centre File Photo

Hyderabad: Tackling criminals harassing women or helping the women who are victims of different crimes is not the only job the Cyberabad Police Bharosa Centre is doing. These days, it is playing agony aunt and helping in uniting several fragmented families.

Since the inception of the Bharosa Centre four years ago, it has succeeded in reuniting about 500 couples.

According to officials, of the calls received on the Dial 100 facility, nearly 30 per cent were related to domestic violence complaints and issues between couples. From professional, personal and financial reasons, the Centre helped many couples smoothen out differences over health and family aspects too.

Since 2018, the facility registered 1,321 domestic violence cases, from which couples were counselled and reunited in 500 cases. Some were referred to the local police station and First Information Reports (FIRs) registered apart from providing telephonic counselling and legal aid in some cases.

Officials said each case was studied by a counsellor and individual counselling is given before a combined counselling session with the spouse. Depending on requirement, if more counselling sessions were required, combined counselling sessions are held to give another chance for a reunion.

Cyberabad DCP (Women and Children Safety) C Anasuya said the complaints were received from women through various means of communication including WhatsApp, email, local police stations, direct walk-ins and through the women helpline apart from Margadarshak and Sanghamitra volunteers. All complaints were acted upon and disposed of on merits.

“In most of the cases, if the couple sat down peacefully and discussed, their issues would be sorted out within no time. It is also not advisable for any third person to involve in matters pertaining to the marital life of couples. Given a little time to introspect and counseling help, there is a high chance of couples to reconcile,” the DCP said, adding that in some cases, the husband and wife were unsure of the reasons they were fighting over.

One of the most commonly tried method towards reunion and peace was limiting the use of gadgets and getting on to a digital detox once in a while to ensure some personal time with each other, officials said.

The Cyberabad Police urged women to report any sort of harassment immediately on Dial 100 or 9490617261, or by sending a complaint through WhatsApp No: 9490617444, 9490617261 or mail to sheteam.cyberabad@gmail.com or email bharosa.cyberabad@gmail.com or Facebook ID Bharosa Cyberabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .