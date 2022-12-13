Cyberabad police hold discussion on Sex Offenders Registry

Cyberabad police held a discussion on Sex Offenders Registry being planned by the State government to maintain a record of sex offenders.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday held a discussion on Sex Offenders Registry being planned by the State government to maintain a record of sex offenders. The IT Minister, KT Rama Rao, had asked the police to work on the sex offender’s registry concept.

Noted social activist, Sunitha Krishnan, who attended the program held to enlighten and present a broad overview of the proposed registry, explained to the police officials about the concept and highlighting the functions and pre-requisites required.

The sex offender’s registry concept is followed in the United States and a few other countries with a database of the offenders involved in sexual assault and other related crimes maintained. Selected groups including educational institutions through proper channel have access to it to enable them to identify the persons with dubious backgrounds.