Sex Offenders Register on the cards in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 AM, Thu - 20 October 22

Following the incident of a primary school student being raped in a school in Banjara Hills, Krishnan tweeted the suggestion on Thursday, tagging Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: A Sex Offenders Register is on the cards in the State, with Padma Shree awardee and Prajwala founder Sunitha Krishnan suggesting one and IT Minister KT Rama Rao agreeing to take it forward.

“Can we set up a Sex Offenders Register for the State of Telangana of convicted offenders on the lines that exists in #USA which even the public can access for the purposes of recruitment etc. I am happy to submit a concept note based on research of 20 countries,” she said.

The Minister responded immediately, agreeing to the idea.

“Let’s absolutely get it done. Please present the concept note and we will take it forward,” he replied.

Sunitha Krishnan has said she would sent the concept note to the Minister’s office before the end of the day.

It is not clear yet whether the register would have names of people accused of sexual offences or those convicted. Following Sunitha Krishnan’s suggestion, concerns were raised in replies to her tweet asking what would happen if the names of accused were given, and if the person was exonerated later.