Cyberabad police raid office at Banjara Hills, seize documents and computers

The raid is connected to a case booked for making defamatory statements and content against the Telangana government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:46 AM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police raided an office located at Banjara Hills and seized computers and laptops from the premises reportedly connected to a person belonging to Youth Congress.

In late evening, a police team entered into the first floor of a residential building and entered into the office. The team after conducting a search took away some documents, computer systems and laptop.

The raid is connected to a case booked for making defamatory statements and content against the government, it is learnt.

Meanwhile the Youth Congress leader, Shiva Sena Reddy alleged that the Youth Congress is being targeted by the BRS party.