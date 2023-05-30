Cyberabad police special drive against sexual offenders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: To keep surveillance and as a deterrence to sexual offenders, the Cyberabad Police took a massive patrol and surveillance drive across the Commissionerate.

As part of it, the police teams checked all 143 sex offenders involved in various sexual offences and women related crimes in the last five years under the Cyberabad police limits. The exercise was carried in all five zones- Madhapur, Rajendranagar, Balanagar, Medchal and Shamshabad.

The list of offenders who are under scanner included persons convicted of crimes against women and children, those who have done heinous crimes of rape and murder as well as offenders involved in sexual offences against minors below 12 years.

Officials said during the special drive, current whereabouts of all offenders, their activities in their residential areas plus in their neighbourhood areas, whether offender is involved in any other crime in any other area and the updated residential details of the offenders were recorded.

For protection, safety and security of public, a careful watch on activities of sex offenders is warranted. The surveillance on activities of offenders through an extensive network of ground intelligence and beat policing was undertaken for prevention of crimes by the habitual offenders, officials said.