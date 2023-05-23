Despite rains, Hyderabad continues to swelter in heat

Patigadda in Secunderabad soared highest at 41.9 degree C, while Gachibowli and Kuramguda scorched at 41.7 at 41.3 degree C respectively, Safilguda’s Balramnagar recorded 35.5 degree C

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Though the Hyderabad experienced heavy rains during the wee hours of Monday, temperatures continued to remain on the higher side with many areas in the city crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark on Tuesday.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) data, Patigadda in Secunderabad soared the highest at 41.9 degree C. While Gachibowli and Kuramguda scorched at 41.7 at 41.3 degree C respectively, Safilguda’s Balramnagar recorded 35.5 degree C.

Though the IMD forecast stated that there would be partly cloudy skies in the coming five days, the average temperature in the city would be around 41 and 42 degree Celsius.

The forecast for the State is also similar with the maximum temperatures expected to be ranging from 41 and 43 degree C for the next three days. Statewide, the highest maximum temperature was 44.7 degree in Peddapalli, followed by Adilabad at 44.4 and Mancherial at 44.1 degree.

Meanwhile, IMD in its forecast also said there would be light to moderate rainfall at isolated places across the State.

City – Max Temperature (in degree Celsius)

Patigadda – 41.9

Gachibowli – 41.7

Shaikpet – 40.7

Maruthi Nagar, Uppal – 40.2

Kanchanbagh – 40.2

Kandikal Gate – 40.2

State – Max Temperature (in degree Celsius)

Palakurthy, Peddapalli – 44.7

Bhempoor, Adilabad – 44.4

Mallapur, Jagtial – 44.1

Kera Meri, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad – 44

Mendora, Nizamabad – 43.8

Kuntala, Nirmal – 43.5