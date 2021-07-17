Cyberabad Police sponsors education of kids orphaned by Covid

The SCSC identified around 19 orphans in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Welfare, is supporting the education of children who were orphaned by Covid-19.

The SCSC identified around 19 orphans in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts. “SCSC has entered into a MoU to support the educational needs (tuition fee and expenses towards books) till they complete Class 10. On Saturday, the fee for the current year was paid via bank cheque to four students in the first phase,” said C Anusuya, DCP (Cyberabad).

The children whose fee was paid on Saturday are students of Progress High School and Sri Chaitanya Techno School. Krishna Yedula, general secretary, SCSC, said the Council would not only support the children in the three districts, but also reach out to students across the State with the help of the Women and Child Welfare Department. He added that the SCSC had always been in the forefront especially during the pandemic and has supported the society through its initiatives jointly with the Cyberabad Police under the leadership of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

661 persons trained under ‘Saviour’ initiative

Hyderabad: As part of the Saving Accident Victims on Road (Saviour) initiative, as many as 661 persons were trained in the administration of first-aid by the Cyberabad Police until now. This includes, 37 persons who were trained under the initiative on Saturday, officials said.

Traffic officials said, every month about 25 to 30 lives are lost while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in road accidents. This stresses the need for basic first aid including the skills and knowledge on how to observe and handle the injured at the accident site.

Keeping this in mind, Cyberabad Traffic Police in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council SCSC and Care Institute of Health Sciences had started the ‘first responder’ training course involving the field level police personnel and citizens who reside along the accident prone road stretches and locations.

The training is held to persons including highway patrol personnel, staff of petrol pumps, restaurants and security guards.

Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar called for more inclusive efforts to improve road safety. Citizens need to come forward and learn scientific methods of helping the accident victims, he said, adding that the training would be a continuous process and thousands of police personnel and citizens would be trained.

