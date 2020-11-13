Cyberabad Police to auction 2,061 unclaimed vehicles

Any person having any objection or claim ownership of these vehicles may file applications before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and claim the vehicles within six months

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have decided to auction as many as 2,061 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles of various types kept at Moinabad police station.

Any person having any objection or claim ownership of these vehicles may file applications before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and claim the vehicles within six months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned, a press note said.

The particulars of vehicles are available with City Armed Reserve Inspector (94910 39164) and on the website www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.

