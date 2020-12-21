Cybercrime police stations to dot Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police will soon have one cybercrime police station each in all the five zones.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said there was an increase in the cases of cybercrime across the globe and Hyderabad was no exemption.

“Citizens have to be on alert and follow the advice issued by the City Police. Conventional crime is paving way for cybercrime and we are already battling it by using advanced technology to detect cases and nab the culprits,” he said.

Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner (Crimes and SIT), said the cybercrime rate had increased in the current year because many people were working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic or staying at home for long hours. She said that of the total 2,456 cases registered at the Cybercrime police station, around 25 per cent pertained to OTP frauds with the victims being from different age groups. The other crimes reported were OLX frauds, matrimonial frauds and of those connected to fake Facebook accounts.

“I request the people not to fall for online games including colour prediction and other apps as people are losing money through such activities,” she said.

The Cybercrime police visited 14 States this year and caught the offenders from their hideouts.

“In the biggest scam this year, we booked Chinese online gaming companies and arrested 14 persons. Similarly 170 bank accounts were seized and an amount of Rs. 80 crore was frozen,” Goel said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .