Cybersecurity platform BluSapphire in expansion mode, unveils new office in Hyderabad

This comes a few months after BluSapphire raised $9.2 million as part of its Series A round

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: Full-stack cybersecurity platform BluSapphire Cyber Systems has kickstarted its pan-India expansion by moving into a new office space in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

This comes a few months after BluSapphire raised $9.2 million as part of its Series A round. The company is also ramping up efforts to expand its team, in contrast to the current trend of mass layoffs at tech firms, a press release said. The Hyderabad office of BluSapphire is 8500 sft in size and situated in Cyber Gateway can accommodate 120 employees.

BluSapphire said it chose Hyderabad given the scope of growth available here, the city’s rapid scaling up and also the fact that the cost of living here is approximately 40 per cent lower than that of other metros in the country.

Moreover, Hyderabad possesses a substantial talent pool and offers high quality of living. “The Government of Telangana is actively promoting innovation and striving to transform Hyderabad into a global destination,” it said.

Kiran Vangaveti, the CEO and founder of BluSapphire, said, “Hyderabad’s favourable environment will be a launching pad for BluSapphire’s growth. Our plan is to expand our research and development, in alignment with our robust product roadmap, and bolster our global security operations to serve our clients across the globe better.”

Currently, BluSapphire’s Hyderabad team size is 75 , and the company anticipates adding 50 professionals in the next two quarters. As such, BluSapphire has embarked on an aggressive hiring spree.

BluSapphire is an industry-first, purpose-built, cloud-native, Hybrid XDR™ platform powered by AI and Big Data analytics. Along with technology, it offers managed detection and response services enabling organisations to quickly transform their cybersecurity posture, resulting in faster time to value and allowing faster cyber breach detection and mitigation, thereby reducing the organisation’s overall business risk posture.

