Cyclone Alert: Heavy rains to hit Andhra Pradesh for next three days

IMD reported that Cyclone Mocha in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining area is expected to strike the eastern coast between May 7 and 9

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:29 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

Amaravati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the rains in Andhra Pradesh will continue for the next three days in view of Cyclone Mocha. The IMD earlier reported that Cyclone Mocha in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining area is expected to strike the eastern coast between May 7 and 9. So the isolated areas of the eastern coast will witness moderate to heavy rains for the next three days.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over North coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South coastal Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30–40 kmph likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema,” IMD stated in their bulletin,

Meanwhile, other weather sources say that the instability in the wind in the Bay of Bengal has begun to strengthen and is reaching Andhra Pradesh, and as a result, Rayalaseema will get more rainfall. In districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, ASR, Anakapalli, Eluru, Ubhaya Godavari, NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Nandyala, Chittoor, and portions of Kadapa and Annamayya districts, there may be scattered rains this afternoon to evening.

