Cyclone Mocha expected to strike eastern coast between May 7 and 9

In view of the Cyclone Mocha storm, the weather official suggested fishermen not venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Mocha in the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area might hit the eastern coast between May 7 and 9. There will be heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of the eastern coast area. In view of the Cyclone Mocha storm, the weather official suggested fishermen not venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7 until the next official announcement.

The official IMD statement says, “The cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around Amy 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the southern Bay of Bengal around May 8. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal.”

IMD also issued orders to restrict tourism, offshore activities, and shipping in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 8 to 11. On the other hand, the Odisha government has given coastal districts high alert.