Cyclone Asani changes course, moves menacingly towards Machilipatnam

Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Tress is being moved by the strong winds as rain lashes parts of Srikakulam triggered by Cyclone Asani on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Amaravati: The severe cyclonic storm formed in the Bay of Bengal ‘Asani’ has changed its course. Initially it was thought that the cyclone would cross the coast between north Andhra and Odisha state but it is now found moving menacingly towards Machilipatnam where it is expected to cross the coast by Wednesday evening bringing heavy to very heavy rains.

There is also the likelihood of the cyclone returning to the sea after hitting the Machilipatnam coast, weathermen predict. In the wake of the storm, IndiGo airlines had announced cancellation of 23 flight services, including all its services from Visakhapatnam as a precautionary measure.

Air Asia said it was cancelling its Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Bangalore-Visakhapatnam flight services while Air India cancelled its Mumbai-RaipurVisakhapatnam, and Delhi-Visakhapatnam flights. Already rains are lashing north Andhra since Tuesday morning and inclement weather with strong gale winds are expected to last till Wednesday.

