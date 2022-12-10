Cyclone Mandous: Traffic disrupted in AP’s Venkatagiri-Gudur highway in Nellore

The traffic disruptions took place near Balayapalli village where water from several nearby ponds filled the highway. A long queue of vehicles were seen crawling along the highway.

By ANI Published Date - 02:07 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Source: ANI

Nellore: Traffic movement on the Venkatagiri-Gudur state highway number 58 in Andhra Pradesh was interrupted on Saturday due to water logging as a result of the Mandous cyclone, said sources.

Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) of the area, Srinivas said, “Mandous cyclone passed the coast around 1.30 am due to which the Venkatagiri-Gudur state highway was waterlogged.

“As per the orders of the District Collector, all preventive measures were taken.” Issuing a warning to commuters, he said, “We advise travellers to postpone their journey for next six hours on the highway.”

About the steps being taken by the district administration, he informed, “All staff needed are on the job. Water levels are being monitored. After the clearance of water, traffic would be allowed on the highway.”

Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu along with Andhra Pradesh have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, Devotees visiting Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala faced several problems ranging from hampered darshan to difficulty in reaching hotels as heavy rain battered the city under the

influence of the cyclone.

As per reports, the low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their hotels/accommodations.

Earlier, over 10 flights were cancelled at the Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising due to the cyclone.

The officials also advised the general masses to check with the concerned airlines in view of the flights affected due to the extreme weather conditions.

Mandous is all set to weaken to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday, as per the regional Met office.

The rainfall triggered by the cyclone has caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In view of Cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity of ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ till the early morning hours today, the National Disaster Response Force team were kept on standby in Chennai, informed

officials on Friday.

The officials added that the teams were ready with equipment so as to take note of any untoward incident.

Heavy rains with strong winds were also experienced in Puducherry on Friday. Red alerts were sounded in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai are monitoring the cyclone.