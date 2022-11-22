Tirumala: Darshan process for senior citizens gets easier

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:56 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has facilitated a special darshan for senior citizens in Tirumala. Here’s how the eligible persons can have darshan in around 30 minutes:

According to TTD, two special slots are allotted for senior citizens visiting Tirumala. While the first darshan schedule starts at 10 am, the second schedule starts at 3 pm.

Senior citizens can avail of this benefit by showing proof of their age at the S1 counter. Photo ID proof is mandatory.

TTD said it has provided seating arrangements for senior citizens and added that the path is readied in such a way that there will be no need to climb stairs. The pilgrim will be provided with food while waiting for the darshan.

The cost of the ticket is free and they are also provided a laddu ticket (2 laddus per person) for Rs 20. One can pay Rs 25 for extra laddu. From the car parking area at the temple exit gate, a battery car is available to drop off the person at the counter.

The general darshan queue will be stopped for a while and the senior citizens are allowed to have darshan. Darshan will take around 30 minutes depending on the crowd, according to TTD officials.