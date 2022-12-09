Cyclone Mandous effect in Hyderabad: City to receive light rains

While only drizzle is likely over places like Serilingampally, Charminar, and Ramachandrapuram, rains may be light in other areas, including LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Amberpet, Uppal, Alwal, Secunderabad, and Kukatpally.

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 04:48 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Cyclone Mandous, this Northeast monsoon’s first cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, will likely trigger light rainfall over the city between Saturday and Monday.

According to India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm will likely move nearly northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram as a cyclonic storm between Friday midnight and early hours of Saturday.

“Light rains will continue in the city for three days due to the cyclonic storm. At the same time, day temperatures might drop due to cloudy skies while night temperatures will slightly increase,” informed Sravani, Scientist C Incharge, IMD-Hyderabad.

The minimum temperature in the city dropped to 14.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, with Secunderabad recording the lowest temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Rajendranagar (12.6 degrees Celsius) and Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru (12.8 degrees Celsius).

Other locations also recorded a drop in minimum temperatures, including Chandanagar, Quthbullapur, Alwal, Kapra, LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, and Serilingampally.

Similar was the situation in other parts of the State, with minimum temperatures recording several notches below normal. In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Friday, Kamareddy witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangareddy (6.6 degrees Celsius), Adilabad (7.0 degree Celsius), and Medak (8.0 degrees Celsius).

Light rains are predicted in some parts of the State, while moderate downpours will hit Nalgonda on Saturday.