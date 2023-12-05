Cyclone Michaung devastates AP

Amaravati: Cyclone Michaung devastated Andhra Pradesh while crossing the coast near Bapatla between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, resulting in heavy downpour and strong winds reaching about 100 km per hour in the next couple of hours.

The met office issued a red alert for 11 districts in the state.

Bapatla sea shore presented a turbulent scene with waves lashing the beach. Heavy rains paralysed life and the government took up relief measures on a war footing in the areas affected by the cyclone. Several paddy fields and banana plantations were hit by the cyclone. The Disaster Management department sent alert messages to about four crore mobile phones.

The cyclone was more severe in 25 mandals and two cities and 211 rehabilitation camps were set up in Bapatla district with over 10,000 shifted there. The government released Rs 20 crore for relief measures in the 11 districts.

Meanwhile, the met office issued a warning asking people to be alert in the next 36 hours.

Kakinada district received 99 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours and in Visakhapatnam district, Visakhapatnam rural mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 51.4 mm.