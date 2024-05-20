Rave party with techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru; MDMA, cocaine seized

Techies and Telugu actors held the party at G.M Farmhouse near Electronics City in the Singena Agrahara area until the early hours.

By IANS Updated On - 20 May 2024, 01:47 PM

Bengaluru: The Anti-Narcotics division of Karnataka Police raided a rave party organised at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru, said officials on Monday.

The party, involving techies and Telugu actors, was held in the G.M Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City, till the early hours.

The police seized 17 MDMA tablets and cocaine from the scene. According to police sources, more than 100 participants, including techies, Telugu film actors, models, and young men and women from Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh, were at the rave party.

The organiser had flown over 25 people from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru for the event. The cops found a pass belonging to an Andhra Pradesh MLA in one of the cars parked at the farmhouse, sources stated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an individual from Hyderabad organised the party under the pretext of a birthday celebration. As the party continued past 2 a.m., the Narcotics wing sleuths raided the farmhouse.

The police also found more than 15 luxury cars at the venue and are tracking the identities of the participants.

A case has been lodged with the Electronics City police station. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.