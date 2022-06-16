Cyient appoints new chief digital officer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:58 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad headquartered technology solutions company Cyient on Thursday announced the appointment of Prabhakar Shetty as its chief digital officer. Shetty will lead digital strategies to expand the company’s digital technology footprint by scaling the services lines related to connected manufacturing, intelligent products, and platforms and strengthening IntelliCyient, its digital solutions suite.

He joins Cyient with over three decades of experience building and nurturing successful consulting and technology businesses. Before Cyient, he headed large business lines in digital manufacturing, cloud engineering, asset management, PLM, and supply chain management at global service and manufacturing organizations.

At Cyient, Shetty will spearhead the incubation of cutting-edge technology solutions to drive disruptive innovation for Cyient’s customers across smart factory, intelligent supply chain, enterprise asset management, field service management, and aftermarket MRO. He said, “The Digital Ecosystem is expanding very fast, and the opportunity to help customers’ digitalization journey is immense.”