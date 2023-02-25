Dak Adalat to be held in Telangana on March 10

State-level Dak Adalat to hear the complaints and grievances related to postal services would be held on March 10 at the Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: The State-level Dak Adalat to hear the complaints and grievances related to postal services would be held on March 10 at the Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle office situated in the city.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the Adalat would be held through virtual mode by the Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle at his office in the city. However, the grievances related to staff matters, service matters, matters pending with courts would not be taken up in the Dak Adalat. Complaints and grievances of the public from Telangana State may be sent to K Janardhan Reddy, Assistant Director of Postal Services by March 3 at the circle office situated in Hyderabad.

The Postal authorities have requested the complainants to intimate their mobile number/email Id/address for communication along with their complaint letter. The link for joining meetings would be intimated to their mobile number or email, the release added.