Punjab team to visit Telangana to study Mission Kakatiya

The three-member team would be headed by Dr Manmohanjit Singh, director of the Regional Research Station (RRS) in Ballowal Saunkhri. Soil and Water Engineering scientists Dr Sanjay Satpute and Dr Abrar Yousuf would accompany him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:25 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A three-member team from the Punjab Agricultural University will visit the State to inspect Mission Kakatiya ponds, check dams and underground water recharging technologies being used in Telangana. The team is slated to reach Hyderabad on February 28 and visit various water bodies covered under Mission Kakatiya on March 1 and 2.

The three-member team would be headed by Dr Manmohanjit Singh, director of the Regional Research Station (RRS) in Ballowal Saunkhri. Soil and Water Engineering scientists Dr Sanjay Satpute and Dr Abrar Yousuf would accompany him.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had on February 16 visited Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir and check-dams constructed at Erravalli to understand the artificial recharge structures developed by the Irrigation department and the Pandavula Cheruvu in Gajwel constituency and studied the tank restoration works taken up under Mission Kakatiya. After his return to Punjab, he held a meeting with officials of the Punjab Agricultural University and ordered them to study and report on the Mission Kakatiya programme in Telangana and how the development of multi-level water resources has been done in the State.

As per the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister, the three member team is visiting the State to study the results of implementation of Mission Kakatiya programme in the State. The Irrigation and Ground Water Department officials are making arrangements for their visit.

According to the State Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar, the Punjab team would be taken to two to three districts where the Mission Kakatiya programme has been implemented successfully and people got the maximum benefits.