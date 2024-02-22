Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin on ‘relaxing vacation’ in Mexico

The duo is usually discreet about their relationship, however, photographs of the actor and 'Coldplay' lead singer spending time together surfaced on Monday.

By ANI Published Date - 22 February 2024, 02:22 PM

Photo: HEM / BACKGRID

Los Angeles: American actor Dakota Johnson and English singer Chris Martin are enjoying their vacation in Mexico, People reported.

The duo is usually discreet about their relationship, however, photographs of the actor and ‘Coldplay’ lead singer spending time together surfaced on Monday.

A source told People that the couple was on “a relaxing vacation.” “They stayed in Punta Mita for a few days. They seemed happy. It was just the two of them. They hung out on the beach. Dakota read a book. They also did yoga and meditation.” According to a second insider, the Hollywood pair were “relaxing, talking, reading, swimming, walking, [and] holding hands” during their little break.

According to a source, Johnson and Martin’s vacation appeared to be a last-minute decision, and they returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Madame Web actor took a holiday in Punta Mita just days after attending the film’s Mexico City premiere at Cinemex Antara Polanco on February 13.

The ’50 Shades of Grey’ alum portrays Cassandra Webb, a New York City paramedic who has clairvoyant skills that allow her to view the future. ‘Madame Web’ is based on the Marvel Comics character that debuted in 1980 and appeared in ‘Spider-Man Adventures.’ “I wasn’t super into comic books before. This was a new world to me,” Johnson told People at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere last week.

“It’s about female empowerment and women supporting each other and protecting each other and stepping into their power,” Johnson added.

Last year, Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin’s ex-wife, posted a selfie of herself and Johnson on social media, claiming they were extremely close.

“We’re very good friends,” the 51-year-old Oscar winner remarked in October 2023 during an Instagram Story Q&A. “I love her so much.” The following month, Paltrow shared another snapshot of herself and Johnson smiling while holding hands.

Martin and Paltrow married in 2003, then consciously uncoupled in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016.

The ‘Paradise‘ singer began dating Johnson in 2017, as per People.

During a March 2023 appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Martin shared a rare peek into his relationship with Johnson, revealing how she helped his band better their shows for the hearing challenged.

The musician stated that his fiancee introduced him to SubPacs, a technology that allows the hearing challenged to feel the vibrations of concerts.

Martin went on to say that implementing her concept has been amazing and that anyone who wants to use the device will “have an area where you put on the pack and you can feel the show.”