Dalit Bandhu beneficiary who went to buy buffaloes in Gujarat goes missing

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:23 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

S Sammaiah of Uppal village of Kamalapur mandal in Hanamkonda district

Hanamkonda: A Dalit Bandhu beneficiary who went to Gujarat State to purchase buffaloes, went missing there on April 24, according to his family members. Though he along with eight other beneficiaries the officials left from Uppal village of Kamalapur mandal of the district, all others returned, while Sorapak Sammaiah failed to return home causing much worry among his family members.

The 49-year-old Sammaiah does not know any language other than his mother tongue Telugu. On the other hand, the buffaloes have also reached the village. When the family members approached the Kamalapur police, they did not take up the case stating that the jurisdiction of the case had not belonged to them. Then they had gone to the Warangal railway police and requested them to trace him out as he reportedly went missing from the Ahmedabad railway station in Gujarat.

But the Warangal GRP officials too told the family members that they could not do anything as the jurisdiction is different. The relatives are urging the State government to trace him at the earliest as he is the only breadwinner for the family. When contacted Hanamkonda District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said he would verify the issue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .