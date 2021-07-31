Dalit Bandhu will change lives of Dalits, says Koppula Eeshwar

Being a local MP, Bandi Sanjay should explain what development programmes he had taken up in Jammikunta, Huzurabad and Karimnagar, said Koppula Eeshwar

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Karimnagar: SC Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar said that Dalit Bandhu is going to bring massive change in the lives of Dalits who were leading miserable life for centuries. In order to develop Dalit families on a war-footing basis, the State government has taken up Dalit Bandhu, the Minister said while laying foundation for developmental works taken up with Rs 31.33 crore in Jammikunta on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Eeshwar said he was happy that Huzurabad was selected to implement the scheme on a pilot basis and later, would be scaled up to implement across the State. Commenting on Bharatiya Janata Party State president and Karimangar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s demand to provide Rs 50 lakh to each Dalit family, the Minister said it has become a practice for BJP leaders to make impossible demands.

BJP leaders failed to change their attitude though people taught them a befitting lesson in Nagarjunasagar by-polls and Graduates Constituency MLC elections, he said and questioned that being a local MP, Sanjay Kumar should explain to people as to what development programmes he had taken up in Jammikunta, Huzurabad and Karimnagar constituencies during the last two-and-half years.

The Minister also questioned what sort of welfare schemes were introduced by the Central government for development of SCs and other downtrodden sections in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .