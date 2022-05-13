Dank Story’s Vishal Ahuja on His Page’s Success, “I Trusted My Content”

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:03 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

May 13: Vishal Ahuja is known for his social media content that is amusing and relevant. He’s an internet celebrity with millions of fans and followers. The social media star has always been able to capture people’s attention with his creativity and humour, whether it’s through his tweets or photos/videos.

Vishal Ahuja was born in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. He’s known as the master of making people laugh on his popular @dankstory page. In 2017, he started the page with the intention of making people laugh. He uses Dank Story to share jokes, memes, and funny stuff that instantly grabs the attention of his followers. Dank Story’s Vishal Ahuja always loved to make people laugh in real life. With that becoming easy on social media, he didn’t want to let the opportunity slip away. People share these posts on their stories, on Whatsapp groups and with friends as they often go viral.

He is a thriving entrepreneur, aside from his social media engagement. He has made a reputation for himself in different fields with his abilities. Vishal’s way of life is not to think a lot and keep doing good work. He follows this mindset to achieve his goals. The act of not overthinking helps him clear his mind and come up with more entertaining content every day.

Vishal Ahuja, aka @dankstory admin on social media, says he never overanalyses anything and just goes with the flow. He is certain of his aspirations and works hard every day to acquire them. About his success and his mindset, Vishal shares, ” When I started, I didn’t expect such a great growth. But I trusted my content and I am glad that it worked. I didn’t care about gaining followers or becoming one of the most popular pages when I first started dank narrative. I continued to share posts/jokes in the hopes of making others laugh, and it did. I merely concentrate on delivering my best, knowing that my efforts would be rewarded.”

