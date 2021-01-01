Darjeeling Ropeway resumes operations

A number of tourists lined up for the ride after the ropeway resumed services, Conveyor & Ropeway Services director Rachana Mukherjee said.

By | Published: 3:36 pm

Kolkata: The Darjeeling ropeway has resumed operations in the popular hill station in West Bengal from Thursday, after remaining closed for nearly 10 months due to Covid-19 pandemic, an official from Conveyor and Ropeway Services said. “The much awaited Darjeeling Rangeet Valley Ropeway (DRV) has opened now for the tourists”.

The Darjeeling Rangeet Valley Passenger Ropeway is a passenger ropeway located in Darjeeling town of West Bengal. It is also know an as Darjeeling Ropeway and is one of Asia’s longest Passenger Ropeways and also the first Passenger Ropeway in India, the official claimed.

A number of tourists lined up for the ride after the ropeway resumed services, Conveyor & Ropeway Services director Rachana Mukherjee said.