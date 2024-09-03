Darshan case: Will ensure justice for family of murdered fan, assures Karnataka Home Minister

By IANS Published Date - 3 September 2024, 02:25 PM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday assured that the Congress government will ensure justice to the family of Renukaswamy who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others.

Asked about what the family of the deceased Renukaswamy can expect from the police, as it makes final preparations in connection with submitting a charge sheet in the case, he asserted that they can expect justice.

“We will ensure justice is served to his family. We will strive in the court to get justice in the case. The investigation officers will take a decision on who should be named as accused number one and two in the case, while submitting the charge sheet,” Parameshwara said.

About the Bitcoin, the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board, and Covid scams investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the CID, a separate committee would be formed to review all these cases, he announced.

Asked about Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking clarifications from the Chief Secretary against Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil and RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge, the Home Minister said: “M.B. Patil has already issued a clarification saying that he had not made any allotment against the law. The allotment is made as they were eligible. The matter ends there. Let them verify whether it is being done lawfully or not. Instead of this, unnecessarily making allegations is not good.”

As a complaint has been submitted to the Governor on the alleged illegal allotment to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s family in the premises of the Bengaluru Aerospace Park, he said: “It is left to the Governor to give consent for prosecution in this regard. It is his duty to get the verification done and later make a decision. Let him do it. M.B. Patil is claiming that no allocation is made against the law. Let them verify. Thousands file complaints and make allegations, once it is verified later the truth could be ascertained.”

To a query that after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, now Ministers are being targeted, Parameshwara stated: “We are claiming that politics is pursued in the matter. The BJP is doing all this with a political motive. We will present the facts before the people and we have also informed the court.”

On state Congress leaders including him meeting Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi, he clarified: “During the visit to New Delhi, it is natural to meet the high command leaders. I had met Rahul Gandhi for a different purpose and Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will meet him for a different reason. It is not required to paint the meeting with political colour. We are entrusted with different tasks. I was given the task of regulating negative and bad comments on social media against Sonia Gandhi and the Congress party. If you give a spin to this, it is not good.”

The Home Minister also termed Ettinahole an “ambitious project” of the Congress government.

“CM Siddaramaiah has made an announcement in the budget in this regard. With an estimate of Rs 13,500 crore, the project was sanctioned. It is being implemented to a certain extent now. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar has witnessed the trial run of the lifting of water. On the auspicious day of the Mangala Gowri festival on September 6, it will be inaugurated. 1,500 cusecs of water will reach the Vani Vilas Sagar reservoir. Arsikere and Tumakuru cities will get water. Once the water is brought to Tumakuru, it can be easily taken to Kolar, which is facing a serious water crisis,” he said.